ATLANTA (AP) — Jane Fonda used her 80th birthday celebration to raise $1.3 million for her foundation.
The two-time Oscar-winner held the “Eight Decades of Jane” fundraiser at an upscale hotel Saturday night. The event recognized Fonda’s life achievements along with her foundation, Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential, which she created in 1995.
The Atlanta-based nonprofit focuses on teen pregnancy prevention and adolescent health.
Fonda’s foundation hosted the event with 228 guests in attendance including CNN founder and ex-husband Ted Turner, her son Troy Garity and producer Paula Weinstein. James Taylor and Carole King performed several songs including “So Far Away” and “You’ve Got a Friend.”
Dolly Parton, Kerry Washington, Ludacris and Oprah Winfrey shared a toast through a video message.
___
Online: www.gcapp.org/celebratingjane