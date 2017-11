FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Jamestown man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Federal authorities say the investigation of 56-year-old Alexander McManus began after the defendant’s wife reported finding a cell phone that contained child pornography hidden behind the refrigerator.

McManus pleaded guilty to one count of receiving materials containing child pornography and two counts of possession of materials containing child pornography.