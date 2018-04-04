COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Musicians from one of America’s top concert halls have again returned to South Carolina to make melodies in one of the state’s most dangerous prisons.

A chamber ensemble affiliated with Carnegie Hall has been at Lee Correctional Institution this week, working with several dozen inmates to create music of their own. On Thursday, they’ll put on a performance at the maximum-security prison about 56 miles (90 kilometers) from Columbia, of pieces for a “Hamilton”-inspired musical about the life of Abraham Lincoln.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the nonprofit called Decoda has performed with inmates at Lee. Led by Juilliard-trained cellist Claire Bryant, the group promotes music as inmate rehabilitation and comes to Lee for a week of workshops of composing, training and performing.