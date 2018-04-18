JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man being held in a North Carolina jail on a murder charge is now accused of using a stun gun on a jail officer.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets 22-year-old Joshua Cross is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Maj. Chris Thomas said officers were securing inmates in their cells Monday when Cross took the stun gun from one of them and fired it, hitting the officer in the arm. Another officer subdued Cross.

Last September, Cross tried to take a bailiff’s gun while in court.

Officials say Cross has been in jail since he was charged in his brother’s shooting death in December 2014.

Cross told the court he would hire his own attorney on the latest charge.