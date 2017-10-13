LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jail officer has been suspended for firing a gun in a grocery store parking lot while confronting a shoplifting suspect.
News outlets report that Louisville Metro Corrections officer John Thomas is on unpaid administrative leave following the Wednesday afternoon shooting in Louisville.
Jail officials say Thomas was off-duty and not in uniform when he fired his weapon in a Kroger parking lot.
Metro Corrections spokesman Steve Durham says Thomas saw the suspect steal something inside the store. Durham says the suspect had gotten into a vehicle and was trying to “cause harm” when Thomas fired one shot. No one was hurt and the suspect got away.
Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the department’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating the Thomas’ actions.