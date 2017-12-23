CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida jail officer is recovering after shooting herself in the leg during training at a gun range.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that accident occurred Monday morning at a Crestview shooting range while Okaloosa County jail officers were completing firearms qualifications.

Jail director Stefan Vaughn says a range master was standing right behind the officer and that she was doing everything appropriately at the time of the accident. He guessed her finger accidentally hit the trigger as she went to holster the weapon.

Vaughn called the injury substantial, indicating it could be several months before she returns to work.

Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), http://www.nwfdailynews.com