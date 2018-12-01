MADRAS, Ore. (AP) — A jail nurse testified that three Oregon jail employees charged with criminally negligent homicide following an inmate’s death due to a burst ulcer had no good reason to believe the inmate was suffering from anything other than heroin withdrawal.
The Bulletin reports that Shawn Winsor defended the three Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies in testimony Friday that wrapped up the first week of the trial in Madras.
Deputies Cory Lucinda Skidgel and Michael Christopher Durkan and Cpl. Anthony Joseph Hansen have pleaded not guilty in the death of 59-year-old James Wippel.
Wippel died April 26, 2017, at the Jefferson County jail in Madras. He’d been arrested two days before on charges of heroin and methamphetamine possession and delivery of heroin.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94 VIEW
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Back-to-back earthquakes shatter roads and windows in Alaska WATCH
- Couple was refused a D.C. marriage license when the clerk asked for a 'New Mexico passport'
- Southwest apologizes after gate agent reportedly mocked 5-year-old named Abcde
Criminally negligent homicide carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.
___
Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com