THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jail guard is accused of sexual contact with a juvenile.
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release Friday that 37-year-old Ernest Rost of Raceland had been on administrative leave since Monday, when an investigation began.
He says detectives got a warrant Thursday for Rost’s arrest, and he was taken into custody and fired from the department.
Webre says Rost’s bond is set at $50,000 on a charge of sexual battery. It was not clear whether Rost has an attorney who could comment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- Quakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats VIEW
- Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
- Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
- Good Day Sunshine: Paul McCartney award at Buckingham Palace
Webre says the investigation is continuing.