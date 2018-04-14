COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man to two and a half years in jail for a drunken-driving crash that seriously injured another man in Colorado.

Forty-five-year-old Seth Vanderiet said he was trying to outrace other cars in his Maserati when he drove into a pickup truck stopped at a traffic light in Colorado Springs in 2017.

Vanderiet pleaded guilty to vehicular assault while driving under the influence. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports it was his third DUI conviction.

Colorado District Judge David Shakes sentenced Vanderiet to three years of probation in addition to the prison time Friday. He will pay at least $20,000 in restitution.

The crash seriously injured a man in the pickup truck, Chris Long. Long’s family wanted Vanderiet sentenced to as much as six years in jail.

