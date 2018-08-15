VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A drunken California motorist who drove more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) with the body of the man she hit in the front seat of the car has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.
The San Diego Union-Tribune says 31-year-old Esteysi Sanchez was sentenced Wednesday for the 2016 death of a homeless man she hit after drunkenly driving onto a sidewalk in the city of Oceanside after a night of partying.
Prosecutors say 69-year-old Jack Tenhulzen was struck so hard that he was knocked out of his pants and shoes and one foot was severed.
His body smashed through the car windshield into the passenger seat.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Italian bridge collapse sends cars plunging, killing 26 WATCH
- How to find and delete Google’s tracking of your devices
- Primary night: Dems go for diversity, GOP for Trump choices VIEW
- Glacier latest US park to be scorched by Western wildfires VIEW
- Red tide algae's deadly trail of marine animals has triggered a state of emergency in Florida
Sanchez was convicted in April of second-degree murder and other charges.
She sobbed in court and apologized for the death.