PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Lane County jail deputy accused of raping a teen is now suspected of sexually abusing a second person and has been fired.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that 40-year-old Matthew Hitson was indicted last week on charges of rape, furnishing alcohol to a minor and unlawful delivery of marijuana to a minor in a case involving an 18-year-old woman.
He was accused Monday of unlawful sexual penetration and sexual abuse in a second alleged assault of another woman in 2013.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Hitson was fired Friday. He’d been a Lane County jail deputy since January 2015. He was placed on unpaid leave following his arrest March 23.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him
- Billionaire seeks to split California into 3 states
- Trump pardons Scooter Libby, says he was 'treated unfairly'
It wasn’t immediately known if Hitson has an attorney.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com