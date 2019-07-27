LONDON — In one of his first acts as the leader of Britain’s House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg last week laid down a few rules for written communication by civil servants who work in his office.

“Non-titled males” must be addressed as “Esq.” All measurements should be imperial, not metric. Two spaces should follow a period. And 18 words or phrases, including “very,” “got,” “ongoing,” “equal,” “unacceptable” and “I am pleased to learn” were now banned.

His memo made its way to broadcaster ITV, which published excerpts Friday, prompting a wave of grammatical discussion and political mockery that had yet to subside a day later.

Leader of the House is Rees-Mogg’s first Cabinet-level position, as part of the team of hard-line Brexit enthusiasts appointed last week by Britain’s new prime minister, Boris Johnson. But this latest controversy is far from Rees-Mogg’s first time as a social-media sensation.

His side-parted hair, his languid speaking style and his baggy double-breasted suits give Rees-Mogg, a longtime lawmaker, an incongruously prewar air, observers say. His studied eccentricities have inspired memes, online quizzes and T-shirts. For many on the left, however, his highly conservative views on topics including welfare, climate change and abortion are beyond a joke.

And in the years since Britain voted to withdraw from the European Union, Rees-Mogg, chairman of a caucus of euroskeptic legislators, has become a force to be reckoned with. His name even came up among possible successors to Theresa May, when the previous prime minister’s Brexit plan began to unravel in Parliament.

In November, after Rees-Mogg called for May to resign, the prospect of his moving closer to power prompted Twitter users to shower him with very British insults. This spring, he capitalized on his growing fame by publishing a volume of history, “The Victorians,” to savage reviews.

Rees-Mogg has told The New York Times that journalists typically write about him when they have nothing else to report. That may soon change: Johnson has promised to achieve Brexit by Oct. 31, and his House leader will have to pilot the required legislation through Parliament.