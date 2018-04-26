JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s largest city and a history professor will speak to Jackson State University graduates.

More than 775 students are expected to receive degrees at the ceremonies Friday and Saturday.

Leonard Moore, a 1993 JSU graduate in history, will speak Friday night to students receiving master’s and doctoral degrees at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. Moore is a professor of American history and interim vice president for diversity and community engagement at the University of Texas at Austin.

An Ohio native, Moore earned a master’s degree at Cleveland State University and a doctoral degree at Ohio State University.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will speak Saturday to undergraduates receiving their degrees at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.