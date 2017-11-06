JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police say a woman suspected of fatally stabbing a Jackson State University graduate student during a fight inside a car may have been acting in self-defense.
Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Monday that investigators believe 26-year-old Shevondria Mack brandished a gun before the other woman stabbed her early after they left a Jackson night club early Sunday. Mack later died at a hospital.
Police didn’t release the name of the woman who allegedly stabbed Mack. Holmes says detectives didn’t arrest the woman after questioning her.
Holmes says Mack was driving a car in traffic at the time of the incident.
Jackson State University spokesman L.A. Warren says Mack was enrolled in a master’s degree program in social work and had earned her undergraduate degree from the university last year.