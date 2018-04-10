BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Chloe Jackson and Tatum Neubert have been granted releases from LSU women’s basketball team and plan to transfer for their senior seasons.

The Advocate reports the school announced Tuesday that Jackson leaves the Lady Tigers after only two years since originally transferring from North Carolina State. The fourth-year junior shooting guard led LSU with 18.1 points per game this season. She also had 137 rebounds, 67 assists and 59 steals.

Neubert was coming off a knee injury last season and averaged only six minutes in 18 games this season.

Coach Nikki Fargas wished both students the best as they move on and thanked them for their contributions to LSU’s program.

The two transfers are the second and third departures in less than a week after assistant coach Mickie DeMoss announced her semi-retirement.

