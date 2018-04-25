JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Leaders in Mississippi’s largest city are trying again to end chronic water and sewer billing problems.

The Jackson City Council voted 5-1 Tuesday to approve a plan that aims to start sending water bills to the roughly one-third of customers who don’t currently get them.

Public Works Director Robert Miller tells local media that the plan will start sending accurate bills to those 20,000 customers. It will also ask them to make back payments on bills they haven’t been receiving, in some cases, for years.

Miller estimates the city loses $10 million to $20 million a year in revenue from billing problems. Jackson’s water system is running low on money and could be unable to pay debts and legally required improvement costs by year’s end if collections don’t improve.