MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — The Jackson County Library District and Southern Oregon Historical Society have formed a partnership that gives Jackson County residents free access to the historical society’s archives.

The Mail Tribune reports in a story on Friday that the library district board agreed to pay the historical society $46,000 annually in the deal.

Board President Susan Kiefer says the collection of artifacts belonging to the historical society is unique and irreplaceable.

She says the agreement is intended to make sure citizens have access and that the archives are well cared for.

The deal means Jackson County residents with library cards will no longer have to pay a $5 usage fee to access the historical archives.

Library cards are free to county residents.

