KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A corrections officer at the Jackson County Detention Center is charged with having sexual contact with an inmate.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the charges Saturday against 25-year-old Jaroyne Wright.
Court documents indicate sheriff’s deputies were called to the detention center after corrections officer commanders who were reviewing surveillance tapes say inappropriate conduct between Wright and a female inmate.
The contact occurred April 29 while Wright was working in the detention center’s medical housing area. Further details were not released Saturday.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000. The defendant is being housed in another county detention center.