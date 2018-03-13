JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi airport will begin offering direct flights to an airport near Orlando, Florida, in June.

Local media reported Tuesday that Via Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport to the Orlando Sanford International Airport, starting on June 11.

Tickets are now on sale, with one-way tickets costing $99, and round-trip tickets approximately $200.

Round trips will be offered on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The flight will take approximately two hours.

Sanford is approximately a 45-minute drive to Orlando and Walt Disney World. Some discount airlines fly there instead of Orlando International Airport.

It’s the first direct service from Jackson to central Florida since Southwest Airlines stopped flying to Jackson in 2014.