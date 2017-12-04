SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A semi-truck has slowed down some people’s morning commute in Salt Lake City after it jackknifed and forced the closure of Interstate 215.
KSL-TV reports the semi-truck was on the eastbound lanes approaching the Interstate 15 interchange around 5 a.m. Monday when it jackknifed in snowy conditions.
The Utah Department of Transportation closed all I-215 eastbound lanes. The department on Twitter urged drivers to slow down and use caution.
The station reports several crashes prompted the closure of I-15 at multiple points in Davis, Salt Lake and Utah counties.
___
Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/