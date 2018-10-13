BALTIMORE (AP) — A jacket worn by fictional detective Jimmy McNulty in the popular HBO television series “The Wire” has been sold at auction to a real-life McNulty.
The Baltimore Sun reports that a blue jacket worn by actor Dominic West was sold for $3,350 Saturday at the Thomas Johnson Elementary Middle School Fall Festival.
West starred as detective Jimmy McNulty in the critically acclaimed drama and the jacket features a “J. McNulty” nametag.
The buyer, Kevin McNulty, has a son named James McNulty, so the nametag fits perfectly.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- No winning Mega Millions ticket, jackpot now $654 million
- Official: Searchers find body in hurricane-stricken town WATCH
- Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I stepped over the line' with women
- Woman with 'emotional support squirrel' removed from plane
- ‘No way to even ask for help’: Florida Panhandle residents desperate for food and shelter VIEW
Series creator David Simon had promoted the auction on his Twitter account. He tweeted that he slipped a bottle of whiskey into one of the pockets and included a signed script in the sale.
Proceeds are going to the Baltimore public education system.