TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Grammy winner Jack White is helping preserve a piece of 1980s movie history.

Management for the former White Stripes singer confirmed Friday he donated $30,000 to help restore a house in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was featured in “The Outsiders.”

Danny O’Connor is leading an effort to turn the house into a museum about the Francis Ford Coppola film that’s based on S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel of the same name. O’Connor tells reporters White’s donation helped meet a $75,000 fundraising goal.

“The Outsiders” is a coming-of-age drama dealing with teenage gangs and poverty. The movie starred then-up-and-coming actors, including C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Diane Lane and Tom Cruise.

White has made other donations in the past, including a $200,000 gift to the National Recording Preservation Foundation.