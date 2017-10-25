WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Jacinda Ardern has been sworn in as New Zealand prime minister and says she will lead a government that’s active, focused, empathetic and strong.
Ardern and other senior lawmakers from her new government attended the ceremony taking their oaths Thursday in Wellington.
At 37 years old, Ardern is the South Pacific nation’s youngest leader in more than 150 years and its third female prime minister.
Her liberal Labour Party did not win the most votes in the September election but managed to find enough common ground with two smaller parties to form a government.
The conservative National Party won the previous three elections and finished with the most votes but now finds itself on the opposition benches.