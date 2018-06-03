MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking to avoid a runoff in Tuesday’s Republican primary as she tries to beat back a trio of challengers who have criticized her refusal to meet them on the debate stage.

Ivey, looking to win the office for the first time, has used a strategy that largely focuses on official duties over the campaign trail. Ivey became governor last year when her scandal-battered predecessor resigned.

Ivey faces Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson, and state Sen. Bill Hightower in the Republican primary.

In the Democratic primary for governor, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, and former state legislator James Fields top a lengthy field.

Voters go to the polls Tuesday in primaries for state and congressional offices.