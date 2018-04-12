MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed an executive order prohibiting administration members from having their salaries paid by outside entities and sources.

Ivey’s office announced Wednesday she had signed an executive order banning so-called “executive loan” arrangements.

The move comes a week after a grand jury criticized the practice of government employees having their salaries paid by outside entities.

Ivey said she has promised a “transparent administration.”

The grand jury closed an investigation centered on former Gov. Robert Bentley and his alleged affair with a staffer who worked in the governor’s office but was paid by Bentley’s campaign.

The grand jury issued no indictments, but identified concerns in current law. The panel said it’s unclear if the individuals, who are paid by other sources, are covered by the ethics law.