MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Gubernatorial hopefuls crisscrossed the state in the final full day of campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s high-stakes primary.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, using a plane borrowed from a supporter, is holding a series of last-minute rallies as she aims to try to clench the Republican nomination without a runoff.
Ivey told supporters in Montgomery that the polls look good, but “all that matters is who shows up at the polls.”
Ivey’s challengers, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson and state Sen. Bill Hightower did a mix of campaign stops and media interviews.
In the Democratic primary, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, and former state legislator James Fields top a large field.