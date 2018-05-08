DALEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama is “stronger” than it was a year ago.
In a campaign stop in south Alabama, she stressed improvements in the state’s economy and named companies that have announced projects in the state over the last year.
Ivey became governor last year when her predecessor resigned in a scandal and is now seeking to win the office in her own right.
Ivey faces evangelist Scott Dawson, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and state Sen. Bill Hightower in the Republican primary.
Her challengers have indirectly raised the 73-year-old frontrunner’s health. All three released medical information after a challenge by Hightower.
Ivey dismissed it as a “publicity stunt.” She said if he, “has a problem with my age, he ought to come out and just plum say it.”