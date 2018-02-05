SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Jeanne Ives says her contentious campaign ad against Gov. Bruce Rauner is an “accurate representation” of policies her rival has endorsed.

The state representative from Wheaton addressed the City Club of Chicago Monday. She agreed that the ad featuring actors playing a transgender woman, an immigrant and a woman who’s had a publicly financed abortion is “edgy.”

But the three-term lawmaker says it shows “what the policies look like on the ground.”

She’s attacking the first-term governor for signing laws allowing transgender residents to change their birth certificates, allowing Medicaid- and state-insurance-covered abortions and limiting law enforcement officers’ interaction with immigrants.

The Republican party chairman urged her to remove the ad. Rauner says it shows how “unelectable” Ives is.

The primary election is March 20.