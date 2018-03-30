CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s personal Boeing 757 airliner is parked at Cheyenne Regional Airport in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the plane flew in from Washington, D.C., Thursday and dropped off first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, on their way to Saratoga for a vacation.
The jet will be kept secure at Cheyenne Regional Airport until they return home.
The aircraft was one of the most notable symbols of Trump’s 2016 campaign.
Now, it is primarily used by members of the extended Trump family.
___
Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com