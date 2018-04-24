BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University’s pretrial diversion program had a record low number of offenders this year who tried to work off misdemeanors collected over the weekend’s celebrations for student bicycle races.

The Herald Times reports that 105 nonviolent offenders avoided jail time by enrolling in the Little 500 court. Those who successfully complete the program can eventually have certain charges dismissed, including public intoxication.

Many of the participants were cited for underage drinking and spent Sunday picking up trash and attending an alcohol education class.

Sunday’s turnout beat the previous record low of 110 participants in 2015.

Monroe County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Bob Miller says 25 people were arrested during the weekend on a misdemeanor charge. He says more people were arrested on felony charges for crimes such a violence, drug offenses and drunk driving.

