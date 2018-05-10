IUKA, Miss. (AP) — Residents of Iuka will get the opportunity to do some spring cleaning as a community on Saturday.

The Daily Corinthian reports organizers are asking volunteers to arrive at Jaybird Park by 8 a.m. for street assignments to pick up trash and clean up streets as part of the city’s Big Event Clean Up Day.

Sponsored by the Iuka Development and Economic Association, organizers say residents are asked to also take time that day to tackle yard tasks they’ve been putting off and take advantage of the opportunity to have some of their unwanted items hauled off for free.

Iuka Alderman Kenny Carson, who’s also IDEA’s vice president, says all they have to do is get the stuff — old lawnmowers, appliances, limbs or other garbage — to the curb.

