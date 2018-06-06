Share story

By
The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University School of Medicine is launching a new research center focused on improving therapies for some aggressive types of breast cancer.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the university, the medical school and the Indiana-based Vera Bradley Foundation will each commit $2.5 million for a combined total of $7.5 million for the center’s endowment.

The university is also budgeting about $12 million to recruit four additional senior researchers.

University officials said Monday the center will be home to its current 30 breast cancer physicians and scientists. One research focus is triple-negative breast cancer, which spreads more rapidly and with higher recurrence rates.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows about 237,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer and 41,000 women die from it each year.

Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal, http://www.ibj.com

The Associated Press