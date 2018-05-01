COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University has chosen the former offices of a central Indiana newspaper as the home for its new master’s of architecture program.

The IU Foundation Inc. bought The Republic newspaper’s former downtown Columbus office building last week for $2.8 million from Columbus Regional Health’s holding company.

The building will house the new IU program in the city about 50 miles south of Indianapolis that’s known for its modern architecture.

The nearly half-century-old building features an all-glass exterior and was designed by architect Myron Goldsmith. It opened in 1971 and became a National Historic Landmark in 2012, four years before The Republic’s staff moved to a new location.

The Republic reports that IU’s 3-year master’s degree program in architecture starts in the fall semester with about 20 students.

