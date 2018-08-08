LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former “Friends” star David Schwimmer will appear on “Will & Grace” as a new love interest for Debra Messing’s character.
NBC said Wednesday that Schwimmer will play opposite Messing’s Grace on the sitcom revival that’s back Oct. 4 on NBC.
Schwimmer isn’t the only familiar face appearing on the second season. Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack were previously announced guest stars.
“Friends” and the original “Will & Grace” were teammates on NBC’s powerhouse “Must See TV” Thursday night comedy lineup in the 1990s through 2002.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 5 states are voting today. Here’s what to watch.
- Biggest blaze in California history challenges firefighters WATCH
- Manafort lawyer: 'So many lies' Gates can't keep up VIEW
- Four cyclones are churning across the Pacific. Here's what they look like from space.
- California strikes back against the Trump administration’s auto-pollution rollback