DETROIT — Low unemployment, high rates of inflation and lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to a boom in union and strike activity in the past couple of years. And after a summer full of strikes, this fall could be no different.

More than 100 strikes took place from June through August across the United States, according to the Cornell School of Industrial and Labor Relation’s labor action tracker — nearly as many as last year’s 116 and significantly more than 2021’s 64 in that same time period.

Workers feel empowered, according to experts. Confidence in knowing they can get a job elsewhere in the event of a strike, the strain on pocketbooks from increasing prices, major profits in the private sector, signs of approval from the Biden administration and a greater focus on work-life balance are driving a surge in actions and organizing by unions.

Those same conditions are fueling worker solidarity and a willingness to put up a fight if it comes to it in the ongoing United Auto Workers negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers. The union is demanding 46% wage increases over four years, cost-of-living adjustments, the elimination of wage tiers, a 32-hour work week paid like 40 hours, and pension and retiree health care benefits for all. The three contracts expire Sept. 14.

“There is plenty of money. It’s time we got our fair share,” said Bill Bagwell Jr., 65, of Westland, a member of Local 174 that represents workers at General Motors Co.’s processing center in Ypsilanti who has attended several rallies and practice pickets in recent weeks. “If we have to walk, it’s time. Let’s quit screwing around.”

Traditionally around Labor Day during contract negotiations, the union selects a lead company that is expected to set the pattern and at which it potentially could strike. It doesn’t have to select a lead, however, and the messaging from UAW President Shawn Fain has been anything but traditional. Last week, he announced the union had filed unfair labor practice charges against General Motors Co. and Stellantis, and trashed in a Facebook livestream a counterproposal from Ford Motor Co. promising 15% combined wage increases and lump sums bonuses over the contract’s life.

“There’s never been as much energy around the labor movement as we’ve seen,” Fain said during a recent practice picket in Detroit. COVID “made people reflect about what’s important in life, and what’s important in life, it’s not working in a factory and leaving the factory seven days a week and spending the majority of your time slaving away at work. It’s spending time with your family, spending time with your kids. … We’re bargaining this for the working class.”

A contract campaign similar to one used by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters has kept employers on their toes. Unions are savvier than ever with their messaging and social media, said Art Wheaton, an automotive industry specialist at Cornell University’s Industrial and Labor Relations School. Organizing at universities and in retail like at Starbucks Corp. has reenergized the movement with younger voices.

The Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists are on strike over issues around the use of artificial intelligence in their fields and compensation, especially in light of media streaming.

Efforts over the course of a year to activate Teamsters for the recent negotiations with the United Parcel Service Inc. provided a warning, union spokesperson Kara Deniz said. The parties avoided a work stoppage, and workers easily ratified a contract that secured a $7.50 per hour wage increase over six years — more than what workers had seen over 40 years.

“Our members posed a credible, significant strike threat,” Deniz said. “UPS could visually see in cities and towns around the country that Teamsters were out, they were mobilized, and they were out practice picketing.”

UPS workers and Teamsters members practice-picket outside a UPS distribution facility in Madison Heights on July 18.

The significance around addressing working conditions, especially a commitment to install air-conditioning in delivery vehicles, came into focus last week when UPS driver Christopher Begley, 57, died after becoming sick earlier in August while on his route in Texas, where the temperature at the time topped 100 degrees.

Recent data from analytics firm Gallup Inc. shows 67% of Americans approve of labor unions. Although that’s down from 71% a year ago, it marks the fifth straight year the survey indicates support exceeding the long-term average of 62%. For autoworkers, support sits at 75%.

During the pandemic, “workers were heroes, driving buses, operating factories that were essential, producing masks that were for COVID,” said Harley Shaiken, a professor emeritus at the University of California Berkeley, specializing in labor and the global economy. “They go back to the same structured tiered wages, and inflation is eating away at gains. Now there is a sense that unions are back and can improve conditions for workers, and when you have improved conditions for workers, you have more productive companies.”

As of July, 61% of Americans report living paycheck to paycheck, according to financial services firm LendingClub Corp. Consumer prices in July increased 3.3% from a year earlier, the U.S. Commerce Department said last week. That was above the 3% pace in June, though below the 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022.

Meanwhile, wages advanced 4.3% year-over-year in August after increasing 4.4% in July, according to the U.S. Labor Department. The unemployment rate rose to 3.8% in August from 3.5% in July, but was comparable to the 3.7% rate a year ago. Job growth increased in August, too.

“The union types see the tight labor market as something in their favor,” said Kristin Dziczek, policy adviser at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. “You can’t just go and hire a bunch of new people, because labor markets are really tight.”

The changes in the economic indicators, however, may also be creating signs that this is a pressing moment, Cornell’s Wheaton said: “The Federal Reserve and other indicators suggest that the economy is shifting. If they are going to strike, they need to strike now while the iron is hot. The employment market may not be as favorable down the road.”

Also contributing to a perfect storm for labor is increasing profit margins. Low vehicle inventories because of supply-chain snags during the pandemic and a microchip shortage have contributed to strong balance sheets at Detroit’s automakers — something the companies say they want to keep to invest in the electric-vehicle transformation and reward workers well for their contributions to the companies’ success.

General Motors Co. increased its annual guidance after reporting its net income was up 7% year over year at $4.9 billion in the first half of 2023 globally. Ford Motor Co. also boosted its projections for the full year after reporting $3.7 billion net income in the early half of 2023 after it had lost money in the first six months of 2022. Jeep maker Stellantis NV posted a global record $12.1 billionnet profit, up 37% year-over-year.

Those figures and other profits have been criticized frequently by the UAW’s Fain and other labor leaders.

“People are just finally sick of the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer,” Wheaton said.

Many workers, he added, see an ally in President Joe Biden, who has dubbed himself the “most pro-union president.” His administration is giving preference for grant programs to employers with unionized or high-paying workplaces, has passed bills to fund domestic infrastructure and manufacturing investments, and supported publicly workers organizing at Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and Starbucks.

Just before classes resumed last week at the University of Michigan, graduate instructors ratified a contract after the longest strike by the Graduate Employees Organization in the union’s nearly 50-year history. Following almost five months of negotiations, the nearly 2,300 instructors and assistants went on strike on March 29 and ratified the new agreement Aug. 25.

Under the old contract, the student workers made roughly $24,000 a year. The deal secured a 20% raise across three years at the Ann Arbor campus and a 10.5% raise in Dearborn. A separate agreement extended a program that provides a stipend for the spring and summer semesters to doctoral students through August 2026. The contract also secured sexual harassment protections, improved health care and other demands.

The strike was a step the union felt like it had to take after being “stonewalled” by the university, said Sarah Tsung, GEO’s communication co-chair and a third-year doctoral student.

“It was about affordability and dignity,” Tsung said. “Workers couldn’t afford to live in Ann Arbor, pay rent, pay for groceries and support their families. The reason we were able to get the wins that we got was members’ willingness to participate in the long haul.”

Meg Burt, 28, is a sixth-year doctoral student and graduate instructor in the political science department. When she moved to Ann Arbor in 2018, her rent was about $950 per month. As prices increased in the city, she moved to an apartment farther from campus that was expected to be cheaper. By the time she left the city in 2020 for more affordable housing in Ypsilanti, her rent was $1,300 per month.

“That’s a really big change in only two years in the rental prices,” Burt said. “I am a full-time caregiver for a family member with dementia. Really, being able to pay for basic things and try to support two people on my salary was becoming untenable.”

She sat in during at least a dozen open negotiating sessions last winter, which contributed to her willingness to strike even when it meant going without pay for April: “Being able to watch negotiations with academic human resources and see what they were saying like, ‘It’s not our policy to consider cost of living,’ or ‘If you work in Ann Arbor that doesn’t mean you get to live in Ann Abor,’ literally saying things like that was a big point in mobilizing the workforce.”

The new contract, Burt says, “allows me to pay my bills and not be counting cents at the end of the month. It allows me actually to live my life.”

