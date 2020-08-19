ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended his decision to pen a book mid-pandemic Wednesday as he warned that the worst of the coronavirus crisis is far from over.

Touting New York’s consistently low infection rate, which has been below 1% for 12 straight days, the governor likened the current lull in cases to “half-time” and cautioned against losing sight of the seriousness the state still faces.

“Complacency is the issue,” he said during a morning call with reporters. “My book is not ‘the history of COVID,’ because COVID is not over. We’re still in the midst of it, my friends. Don’t write about it in the past tense. Here’s some reality, we need to prepare for a second wave.”

Publishing company Crown announced Tuesday that Cuomo’s new tome, “American Crisis,” will be released in October.

The governor did not provide details about how much he will profit from the book, but said he will be donating some of the proceeds to a coronavirus charity.

“A lot of it depends on whether or not the book sells, so I hope you guys buy it,” he quipped before saying he would make a contribution of part of the profit.

Cuomo noted that others, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, have written books and lamented that there are unauthorized accounts about his handling of the crisis coming out as well.

“There are books that have been written about me and what I did that I didn’t even know about,” he said. “There’s a book that’s for sale on me. I’m on the cover of it, so you know, people write books.”

While he talked publishing and championed New York’s low infection rate, Cuomo also warned Wednesday that the coming flu season could lead to a second wave that will stretch testing capacity and hospitals.

“Opening schools, risky and problematic. That happens in September,” he said. “In September, the flu season starts. It’s going to make it much harder to diagnose symptomatic people … It’s going to really stress our testing capacity.

“That all happens in a matter of weeks. The second wave is coming. It’s going to be more challenging,” he added.

The governor said of 80,425 tests conducted Tuesday, 631 came back positive for an infection rate of 0.78%.

Additionally, New York reported six new COVID-19 deaths statewide while 548 people remain hospitalized with the virus.

