The highest number of colony-forming units of bacteria per square inch were found on increasingly popular self-serve ticketing kiosks.
A new study has confirmed that various surfaces in the cabin of a commercial plane have many times the amount of bacteria as an average kitchen counter. But the latest study found that surfaces in airport terminals can have even higher germ counts than those in the planes.
The highest number of colony-forming units of bacteria per square inch were found on increasingly popular self-serve ticketing kiosks.
The website InsuranceQuotes conducted swab tests on the surfaces of three major airports and three airlines and calculated the bacteria or fungal cell counts for several surfaces. InsuranceQuotes would not say what airports and airlines were tested.
The highest germ counts in the planes were on the flush button on the toilets — 95,145 colony-forming units (CFUs), followed by 11,595 CFUs on the tray tables and 1,116 CFUs on the seat buckles, the study said. The typical kitchen counter measures 361 CFUs, according to the National Science Foundation.
Most Read Stories
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Alex Smith trade will have costly domino effect on Russell Wilson’s next deal with the Seahawks
- Miranda Lambert brings her post-divorce party to Tacoma Dome
- Hope Hicks shoves President Trump's State of the Union address off center stage | This Week in Trump
- Huskies' top-10 recruiting class could get even better before National Signing Day
The highest germ counts in the terminals were found on the screens of airport kiosks, 253,857 CFUs, followed by 21,630 CFUs on bench armrests and 19,181 on drinking-fountain buttons, the study said.
Nearly three years ago, a similar study said the buttons on the drinking fountains in airport terminals had the highest germ count. Since then, airlines including American, Southwest and United, have added hundreds of new self-serve kiosks to speed check-ins.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.