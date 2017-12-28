Snow blocks the doors. Cold cancels New Year’s. And relief is a ways off.

ERIE, Pa. — Shivering, snowbound cities are scrapping their outdoor New Year’s Eve countdowns. Polar-bear plunges are being canceled because of fears of frostbite and hypothermia. Winter-hardened towns are gaping at their new lows: 32 degrees below zero in Watertown, New York. Minus 36 in International Falls, Minnesota.

Record-breaking snowfalls have stranded older and disabled residents inside their homes for days. Cars are buried under mountains of snow, and lethally low temperatures are forcing cities across the Northeast and Midwest to open emergency “warming centers” for homeless residents and people whose furnaces are no match for the cold.

A mass of arctic air has much of the northern half of the country wrapped in an icy bear hug, and meteorologists expect the single-digit temperatures to stick around for at least another week.

“It’s been hell around here,” said Rick Pakela, 73, a retired welder and maintenance worker in Erie whose family was stranded inside their home this week as the city was buried under 5 feet of snow.

The north-central parts of the United States could see temperatures fall 40 to 50 degrees below their normal year-end marks in coming days. Forecasters say the nation’s average low will be a feeble 10 degrees when 2018 begins Monday, with a third of the country seeing averages below zero.

Is this deep chill the return of that villain from the top of the world that spread a brittle icy blitz over the region in 2015?

Maybe. “I’m kind of picky about when I invoke the Polar Vortex; I reserve it for the crème de la crème of cold,” said the Capital Weather Gang’s Jason Samenow, who is predicting even frostier air from the far north in coming days. “I might bring it out next week.”

Law-enforcement officials said the weather was a factor in several deaths across the country, including two cold-related deaths in the Chicago area and a rollover car crash that killed four people in Kansas. The plunging temperatures prompted cities to urge homeless residents to seek shelters. In Ohio, a dog was found frozen solid on the porch of a Toledo home.

Waterways turned just as treacherous as roadways. In northern Michigan, two freighters got stranded in the icy St. Marys River and had to be freed by U.S. and Canadian coast guard ships.

Temperatures dropped to minus 15 degrees in Pittsfield Charter Township, Michigan, where firefighters spent two freezing, soaked days trying to douse a huge warehouse fire. The spray from their hoses iced their gloves and turned their uniforms into suits of armor. Fire hydrants didn’t work. Valves froze.

And while the weather lifted business in popular ice-fishing and snowmobiling destinations, other cities said they were forced to scuttle their holiday celebration plans. Omaha, Nebraska, where temperatures may dip to minus 22 degrees on New Year’s Eve, decided to postpone its holiday fireworks. The milk-jug drop in Defiance, Ohio, was canceled because of the cold. The annual celebration in Times Square was still a go, though temperatures in New York could be as low as 10 degrees when the ball drops.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to mention the chill — and take a shot at climate science.

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record,” he wrote. “Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming.”

While scientists routinely find themselves explaining that day-to-day weather patterns are not the same as long-term climate trends, they also widely agree that human-caused climate change is exacerbating extreme weather.

Along the New England coast, the cold appeared to be at least partially the culprit in the deaths of three thresher sharks found washed up on the shores of Wellfleet and Orleans on Cape Cod over the past several days, according to scientists.

“If you’ve got cold air, that’ll freeze their gills up very quickly,” said Greg Skomal, a marine scientist for the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

Skomal hypothesized that the sharks had begun to head south as northerly waters cooled, but got trapped by Cape Cod, and were pushed up onto the beach, where the cold may have hastened their death.

In Erie on Thursday, Carole Van Duzer said she was just glad she had been able to dig herself out and get back to work.

Her furnace stopped working during the storm, and the repair company told her its truck could not reach her house. The temperature inside her home sank to 56 degrees, then to 43 degrees by Wednesday morning.

By Thursday, patches of blue sky were poking out from the clouds, and Van Duzer was ready to be done with the winter ordeal. But her reprieve may not last. More snow is expected for the weekend.