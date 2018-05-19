Like every good royal wedding, it was all about the hats, the dresses and the posh tails in Windsor.
Early guests included Oprah Winfrey, who sauntered into St. George’s Chapel in Stella McCartney pink for the wedding Saturday of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the newly minted Duke of Sussex and his soon-to-be duchess.
Winfrey’s wide-brim hat was a well-plumed accessory to her soft tiered day dress. Idris Elba, meanwhile, beamed in a dark blue suit while Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, opted for a morning coat.
Amal Clooney came in bright yellow.
One male guest even came in formal long shorts — all the better to show off his two prosthetic legs.