NEW YORK (AP) — It will be lights out on part of the Statue of Liberty as work is done on the monument’s electrical system.

The National Park Service says the lights that illuminate the exterior of the statue will be turned off Thursday night. But the lights on the statue’s torch, crown and pedestal will still be on.

The park service says the exterior lighting shutdown is necessary to complete work on Liberty Island’s electrical system. The work is being conducted at night to avoid daytime electrical outages that would affect visitors.