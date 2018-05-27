Nation & World Italy’s president says he refused to approve economy minister with anti-euro stance that would alarm markets Originally published May 27, 2018 at 11:34 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press ROME (AP) — Italy’s president says he refused to approve economy minister with anti-euro stance that would alarm markets. The Associated Press Next StorySmall plane crash kills man, critically injures woman Previous StoryFrance’s Macron to host Libya summit pushing for elections