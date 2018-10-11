Share story

By
The Associated Press

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Italy’s prime minister is visiting Ethiopia and is awaited in Eritrea after the neighbors and once-bitter rivals made surprising peace earlier this year.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says this is the first visit by a Western leader since the peace accord that ended years of deadly border tensions.

Conte is expected to discuss migration, a sensitive topic in Italy, as well as investment opportunities in Ethiopia, one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

He was met at the airport by Ethiopia’s reformist new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and is expected to meet with members of the Italian community.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Eritrea’s information minister says Conte on Friday will discuss bilateral cooperation and “international matters of mutual interest” with longtime President Isaias Afwerki during his visit.

Eritrea is a major source of migrants.

The Associated Press