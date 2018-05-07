ROME (AP) — The head of the center-right coalition that won the most votes in Italy’s inconclusive March 4 election urged Italy’s president on Monday to give the alliance a mandate to try to find a parliamentary majority.

League leader Matteo Salvini emerged from the latest round of consultations insisting that the bloc best represents the will and hopes of Italians. Salvini was flanked by ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi and Georgia Meloni of the small right-wing Brothers of Italy party, whose conservative forces together won 37 percent of the vote.

The populist 5-Star Movement, which won 32 percent, once again urged Salvini to form an alliance. Salvini has refused the 5-Stars’ demand that he ditch Berlusconi. Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio, meanwhile, vowed to reject any “technical” government proposed by President Sergio Mattarella.

Mattarella was holding a last-ditch final day of consultations Monday in hopes of finding a solution to two months of political deadlock. News reports have suggested he might resort to a technical government that would lead Italy until at least the end of the year, to pass the budget, with new elections in 2019.

Di Maio has said that if no political solution is found, the 5-Stars would insist on returning to the polls as soon as this summer.

___

This version corrects that Salvini had rejected the demand from 5-Star that he ditch Berlusconi, not from the League.