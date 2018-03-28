ROME (AP) — Police in northern Italy say they have arrested a Moroccan-Italian man accused of participation in the Islamic State group by spreading its propaganda online.
Twenty-three-year-old Elmahdi Halili was arrested Wednesday in Turin. A police statement says searches are being carried out elsewhere for Italians who have converted to Islam and are active in radicalization campaigns.
The operation came a day after police in southern Foggia arrested an Egyptian imam accused of preaching extremist and violent interpretations of Islam to children.
In an interview Wednesday with La Stampa, Interior Minister Marco Minniti sounded the alarm about the threat of Islamic-inspired terrorism in Europe following the collapse of the Islamic State group in parts of Iraq.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
- The courts say the Parkland kids' agenda is largely compatible with the Second Amendment
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW