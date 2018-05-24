ROME (AP) — Italy’s foreign minister has proudly announced the return to Italy of a young Pakistani woman who was taken by her family to Pakistan to have an abortion against her will after she got pregnant by her Italian boyfriend.

The case of the woman, identified as Farah, became a cause celebre in Italy following the recent strangulation death in Pakistan of Sana Cheema, an Italian of Pakistani origin who police suspect was killed by her family because she refused an arranged marriage.

Farah didn’t have Italian citizenship, only a residency permit. Nevertheless, the foreign ministry activated Italy’s embassy in Islamabad after Verona authorities heard from Farah’s friends that she had been tricked into going home and was forced to have an abortion.

Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano tweeted Thursday that Farah was safe back in Italy.