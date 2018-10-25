ROME (AP) — Italian police have detained three suspects, all immigrants, in the slaying of a teenage girl who was drugged, gang-raped and left in an abandoned building in Rome that is known as a center for drug dealing.

Authorities said on Thursday that the suspects, two Senegalese citizens and one Nigerian, were being held on suspicion of murder, group sexual assault and handing out drugs in the death late last week of 16-year-old Desiree Mariottini.

The case has drawn outrage over neglect and degradation in swathes of the Italian capital that have been left to gangs and drug-dealers. It also has fueled the debate about controlling immigration.

Hard-line Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said a fourth suspect would be quickly apprehended and pledged: “The worms of this horror will pay.’