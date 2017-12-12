LONDON (AP) — A legal document obtained by The Associated Press says that Italian prosecutors want to drop their investigation into the 2015 breach of surveillance company Hacking Team, leaving a question mark over a dramatic leak which embarrassed intelligence figures across the globe.
A redacted, three-page court document shared with the AP on Tuesday says that prosecutors have asked that an investigative judge in Milan shelve the case.
No reason was given but a report in Milanese newspaper Corriere della Sera said that prosecutors had not received important evidence from the United States. The report did not cite a source.
The tribunal could still order the prosecutors to reopen the case and Hacking Team has 20 days to appeal.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Renton-based Providence in talks for massive hospital merger with Ascension
Italian prosecutors, the FBI and Hacking Team did not immediately return messages.