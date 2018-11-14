ROME (AP) — An Italian Catholic priest who considers Pope Francis an antipope and claims to have supernatural communications with angels, saints and the Madonna has been excommunicated.
The archdiocese of Monreale, Sicily said the Rev. Alessandro Minutella was informed Tuesday of his excommunication for spreading “heresy and schism.”
Monreale Archbishop Michele Pennisi issued a public notice in 2015 warning the faithful that they risked “grave danger to their souls” by listening to Minutella.
Pennisi said the priest was suspected of manipulating parishioners with his prophesies and “seriously posed a risk to the genuine popular devotion to the Madonna, angels and saints.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Turkey: 'Atrocious' recording suggests killer used drugs VIEW
- In Malibu, Woolsey Fire claims celebrities' homes
- Sheriff: California wildfire's death toll rises to 48 WATCH
- A reader's guide to 12 Trump administration targets House Democrats are preparing to investigate
- Utility emailed Northern California woman about power-line problems 1 day before fire
Minutella has described his preaching as the “true” Catholic doctrine and anyone who followed Francis as a heretic. The priest especially cited the pope’s opening to letting divorced and civilly remarried Catholics receive Communion.