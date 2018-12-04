ROME (AP) — Italian police say they have dismantled the rebuilt upper echelons of the Sicilian Mafia by arresting 46 people including a presumed regional boss.
Interior Minister Matteo Salvini called the sweep Tuesday an “extraordinary operation” in the Sicilian capital, Palermo.
In a statement, police said they had arrested Settimino Mineo, who allegedly took over as the Palermo head of Cosa Nostra following the death last year of “boss of bosses” Salvatore “Toto” Riina.
After Riina’s 1993 arrest, the Silican Mafia saw a degree of marginalization compared with the Calabrian-based ‘ndrangheta organized crime syndicate or the Neapolitan Camorra. But Italian officials said it nevertheless continued increasing its financial and business activities.
Salvini said in a tweet that the operation had “dismantled the new ‘cupola’ of Cosa Nostra.”