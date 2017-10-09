MILAN (AP) — Police in Italy have arrested the brother of a Tunisian man who stabbed to death two women in the French city of Marseille earlier this month.

Police in the northern city of Ferrara said Monday that the suspect, Anis Hanachi, was arrested over the weekend on an international warrant issued by French authorities accusing him of involvement in the attack and of international terrorism. The Italian news agency ANSA say the brother is suspected of having radicalized the attacker, and may have had a role in organizing the attack.

The attacker, 29-year-old Ahmed Hanachi, who was shot dead after the attack, had lived in Aprilia, south of Rome, from about 2006 to 2014, reports said. It was not immediately clear how long the brother had been in Italy.